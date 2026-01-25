The Big Ten is an absolute gauntlet in college basketball this season, and that was on full display on Saturday as two of the best teams in the league had to go at it in West Lafayette. In the end, it was No. 11 Illinois that pulled the upset and came out on top 88-82 against No. 4 Purdue on the road.

Illinois has a deep roster full of talent, but it was standout freshman Keaton Wagler that carried the day in this matchup. Wagler scored 40 of Illinois' first 63 points and finished with 46 on the day, leading all freshman in the country during a historic scoring day for college basketball's newcomers.

After the game, Wagler's teammate Jake Davis shared his reaction to Wagler's hot start in the first half, via Joey Wagner of 247 Sports.

When did Jake Davis know Keaton Wagler was on one? First half. “Shit, this motherfucker …he’s making everything.” pic.twitter.com/wtISVWRcyd — Joey Wagner (@mrwagner25) January 24, 2026

“When he got to 24 in the first half, I was like ‘s**t, this mother f****r is making everything. We've gotta keep getting him the ball.' And we did,” Davis said.

Article Continues Below

Davis was not wrong, as Wagler missed just four field goal attempts on the day. He finished the game 13-for-17 from the field and 9-for-11 from 3-point range. He also got to the free-throw line 13 times, sinking 11 of them to get the win.

Wagler was Illinois' only hope on offense for much of the game, but he did just enough to get the Illini to the end of the game. Once he got them there, Davis and David Mirkovic each hit a clutch 3-pointer to get Illinois to the finish line as Purdue started to zero in on Wagler defensively.

Illinois improves to 17-3 on the season with this win and has firmly established itself as a top 10 team in the nation heading into February. Brad Underwood and company will have no time to coast after getting this win, as they will square off against No. 7 and unbeaten Nebraska on Feb. 1 before contesting two more top-10 games later in the month.

While that is a tough stretch in a very good conference on paper, Illinois showed on Saturday that it is capable of competing with and beating anybody when Wagler is putting on performances like this.