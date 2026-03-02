The New Orleans Pelicans will not have the services of hulking forward Zion Williamson for Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Los Angeles.

With the former Duke Blue Devils ruled out for that contest because of a lower-body injury, his personal-best streak of NBA games played has come to an end, as noted by NBA insider Marc Stein.

“After playing in a career-high 35 consecutive games, New Orleans’ Zion Williamson (right ankle sprain) has been ruled out on the road against the LA Clippers,” Stein wrote via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The 25-year-old Williamson suffered an ankle injury in the first half of last Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. He exited that game in the second quarter and did not return.

Article Continues Below

Before he left, he scored four points on 1-for-2 shooting with two assists and a rebound in only 11 minutes of action. Despite the former No. 1 overall pick being absent the rest of the way, the Pelicans found a way to beat the Jazz, 115-105, to extend their winning streak to four games.

If New Orleans is to keep that undefeated run alive this Sunday, it will have to fill the huge void left by Williamson, who is averaging 21.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists, while shooting 58.5 percent from the field, so far in the 2025-26 NBA regular season.

Injuries have taken so much from Williamson's availability in the NBA. He has yet to play a full season and has appeared in only 61 games or fewer in four of his first five campaigns since turning pro.