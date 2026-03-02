At last, Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls ended their agonizing 11-game losing skid.

Behind Giddey's incredible all-around performance on Sunday against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks at the United Center in Chicago, the Bulls pulled off a 120-97 victory — their first win since a Feb. 1 meeting with the Miami Heat on the road.

Giddey stuffed the stat sheets with 20 points on 7-for-14 shooting from the field to go along with 14 rebounds and 10 assists in 32 minutes of action. With that stat line, the 23-year-old Giddey tied a franchise legend on an all-time list.

“In today's win, Josh Giddey (20p, 14r, 10a) recorded his 15th career triple-double in the regular season with the Bulls, tying Scottie Pippen for the second-most in franchise history,” the NBA shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

There is still a long way to go for Giddey to tie and break the record, which Michael Jordan owns, however. “His Airness” had a total of 28 triple-doubles during his unforgettable time with the Bulls.

In any case, it is a great night for Giddey and the Bulls, who can still make a push for at least a spot in the Play-in Tournament picture in the Eastern Conference despite their recent debilitating losing skid. The Bulls, who improved to 25-36, are 12th in the East standings and five games outside of the last spot in the conference's play-in frame.

Up next for Chicago is a tough challenge, as the Bulls will be facing Giddey's former team and the reigning NBA champions Oklahoma City Thunder at home on Tuesday.