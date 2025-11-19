The No. 8 Illinois Fighting Illini face their toughest test yet on Wednesday night against No. 11 Alabama at the United Center in Chicago. The 4-0 start has been impressive, but a major question looms over the matchup. Star center Tomislav Ivisic remains sidelined with a right knee bone bruise suffered in practice.

Ivisic's status for the Alabama game remains uncertain.

“Illinois' Tomislav Ivisic (knee) could possibly be available for Wednesday's game against Alabama depending on how he responds in practice the next few days, per Brad Underwood. Would be a game-time decision,” via Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Underwood had called the injury complex, but confirmed scans showed it's not season-ending. The 7-foot-1 Croatian has been dealing with a bone bruise, and the staff is monitoring his response to activity day by day.

The health concerns have been piling up for Ivisic this season. Beyond the current knee issue, he's also dealt with strep throat, mononucleosis, a rolled ankle, and even had his tonsils removed. Despite these setbacks, his impact last season was undeniable.

Last season, Ivisic averaged 13.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 35.7% from three. His twin brother Zvonimir Ivisic joined the roster this year, creating one of college basketball's most unique frontcourt situations.

Freshman David Mirkovic has filled the void admirably. He's averaging 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds through four games, including a 27-point, 21-rebound outing against Colgate. But getting Ivisic back would be crucial against Alabama's high-octane offense.

Illinois currently leads the nation in total rebounding percentage. That edge could prove decisive against an Alabama team that got destroyed 52-28 on the glass by Purdue in their last outing.

The Crimson Tide counters with dynamic guards Aden Holloway and Labaron Philon Jr., who average 21.0 and 19.3 points, respectively. Their up-tempo style makes this a potential shootout.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CT. For Illinois, Ivisic's presence could be the difference between a statement win and a missed opportunity.