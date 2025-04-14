Monday has been a difficult, but not unexpected day for Illinois basketball. Just hours after star point guard Kasparas Jakucionis declared for the NBA Draft, standout wing Will Riley also announced his intentions to go pro this summer.

Riley reclassified into the Class of 2024 coming out of high school and played for Illinois during what was supposed to be his final year of high school. As a result, he had some ups and downs in his only college season, but he came along as the year progressed and really looked the part of an NBA wing by the end of the season.

After entering the draft, Riley talked about two players that he looks up to and models his game after, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

“I like studying Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kevin Durant — players with similar body frames as mine,” Riley said, per Givony. “I watch how they get to their spots and create open looks. Those are guys you can't stop. I aspire to be like them but also to be like myself. I have a unique game.”

Riley is an extremely skilled scorer and can fill it up with the best of them when he gets going. Despite coming off the bench, the Canadian averaged 12.6 points per game in just under 26 minutes a night on his way to winning the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year award.

Riley exploded late in the season for Brad Underwood and company, scoring 20 or more points in three of his last five games. That included a 22-point showing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Xavier on 8-for-12 shooting. That great closing stretch to the season raised Riley's draft stock dramatically.

The 19-year-old is a bit slim and needs to add strength to succeed in the NBA. He knows that and said as much after declaring.

“I'm super keyed in on working on my body the next few months,” Riley said, per Givony. “I'll be locked in on putting the right things in my body. Getting stronger, consuming a lot of calories, improving my base to stay grounded. I grew late, so people haven't quite seen how good of an athlete I actually am yet. I come from a high jump, and track and field background. I'm in the gym every day at 5 a.m., and then back again in the evening.”

Riley may not be ready to be a star in the NBA right away due to his relative inexperience, but whichever team drafts him will be getting a player with a lot of talent and a ton of upside.