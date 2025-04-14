Illinois basketball was one of the most talented teams in the country last season, but now Brad Underwood is losing one of his top players.

Standout freshman Kasparas Jakucionis is officially entering the NBA Draft, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Jakucionis is a projected lottery pick and has been all season, and he could even end up going in the top 10 of the draft when it comes around in June. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that he is the latest name added to the one-and-done list in college basketball.

However, despite his high draft stock and everything that comes with that, this was far from an easy decision for Jakucionis.

“This has been my dream from a young age,” Jakucionis said, per Givony. “I've waited for this moment a long time. Saying goodbye to Illinois will be the hardest part. I've made friendships and built real relationships with players, coaches, support staff, and everyone around Champaign. My goal now is to work as hard as I can, and be the best version of myself.”

The Lithuanian became one of the most versatile guards in the country last season and NBA teams will be enthralled at his ability on the offensive end of the floor. At 6-foot-6, he is a difficult matchup for most other guards and finished last season averaging 15 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while making Second Team All-Big Ten.

There are a lot of ball handlers toward the top of this draft, including Jeremiah Fears, Jase Richardson, Kon Knueppel and many more. As a result, teams will have some tough decisions to make with Jakucionis as to where he fits exactly on their draft board. However, some teams are certainly going to fall in love with his size and versatility at the point guard spot.

Underwood has been hard at work this offseason to replace Jakucionis and some other departing Illinois basketball players. They have already added former Arkansas big man Zvonimir Ivisic to go with his brother Tomislav in the front court, and there are sure to be more players coming in soon.