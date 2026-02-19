The Big Ten continues to dominate the collegiate sports landscape right now. After winning three straight National Championships in football, the conference has multiple threats to win the NCAA Tournament this March. Michigan is the No. 1 team in the country, while No. 7 Purdue, No. 9 Nebraska, No. 10 Illinois, and No. 15 Michigan State are all in the top 15 of the Top 25 AP rankings. Wisconsin is even ranked at No. 24.

On BIG Today, College basketball analyst Andy Katz believes both Michigan and Illinois have the best offenses in the league, which will be enough to lead them to a potential lead them to the NCAA Tournament title game.

“If there is one team in the Big Ten that can score with Michigan on a consistent basis, and Wisconsin did all credit to them, they beat them, that is what you are going to have to do to beat the Wolverines. Illinois is as good of an offense as any team in the country right now. The best team in the country is also in this league, and so, we've got two teams, Michigan and Illinois, that I think are two of the best offenses in the country—the two teams that could go in as two of the favorites to win the national championship.”

With Andrej Stojakovic back from injury, Illinois has five double-digit scorers.