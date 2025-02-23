Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson is nearing the end of his time in Bloomington. Before he leaves town, he's paying homage to the school's legendary coach Bob Knight. Woodson sat in the infamous chair Knight once threw during a 1985 game against Purdue.

Knight was ejected from that game in the first half, after arguing with an official. He threw the chair across the free throw lane, as a Purdue player was preparing to shoot. The chair was returned to Indiana recently.

“That is probably *the* chair. I've had it a while. I know a lot of people have said they have it,” Woodson said, per the Indy Star.

Woodson sat in the chair for an Indiana basketball game Sunday against Purdue. Indiana won 73-58, picking up another quality win this season.

The Hoosiers are now 16-11 on the season.

Mike Woodson is leaving Indiana basketball at the end of the year

Woodson has struggled at Indiana the last few seasons. He announced earlier this year he would be parting ways with the school following the 2024-25 campaign.

After that announcement, a light switch seemed to turn on for the Hoosiers. Indiana basketball has won a few big games since, over Purdue and Michigan State. The Hoosiers have won two of their last three games.

Indiana basketball can still make the NCAA tournament, and Hoosiers fans would love to see Woodson go out on a high note. Indiana has games remaining in the Big Ten against Penn State, Washington, Oregon and Ohio State. Indiana has a good chance to win all four of those games.

Woodson hasn't been able to replicate the success that Bob Knight had at the school. Knight won three national championships at Indiana. He won his last title at the school in 1987, two years after the infamous “chair” game. Knight died in 2023.

The “chair” incident became a notable moment in Knight's powerful coaching career. He even went on to discuss the incident with late night TV host David Letterman.

While talking with Letterman, Knight said playfully that he threw the chair in order to give a fan a seat.

“Here’s a little old lady across the floor that reminded me of my grandmother. … And I said, ‘Did you want me for something?’” Knight said in that interview, per The Daily Hoosier. “And she just said, ‘If you’re not going to sit down any more today than you have so far, could I have your chair?’”

Indiana fans surely appreciate Woodson's classy move to honor Knight. Following the Purdue win, Indiana basketball players mobbed Woodson with affection.

The Hoosiers next play Penn State on Wednesday.