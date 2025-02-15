Curt Cignetti shot down the rumors of him influencing Indiana basketball's search for a new head coach. With the Hoosiers' current leader, Mike Woodson, set to leave in the offseason, the Big Ten blue blood is already browsing potential candidates. Indiana basketball is in the middle of a difficult season and struggling to stay on the bubble. The Hoosiers are currently 15-11 and 6-9 in Big Ten play.

Earlier on Saturday, College Basketball Insider Adam Zagoria sent out an update on this program's search. The report indicated that Cignetti was involved in this process.

“Amid the Brad Stevens news and the Chris Beard chatter, one name to keep in mind at Indiana is Mark Byington. I'm told Curt Cignetti is pushing for him at Indiana, and he presumably has juice now after the football season. Vandy is 17-7, and Byington led JMU to the second round last year.”

However, Indiana's head football coach shot down the rumor of his involvement just two hours later.

“Not true. Scott Dolson (the school's Athletic Director) knows a lot more about basketball than I do. I have my own team to focus on.”

Indiana basketball is trying to end Mike Woodson's tenure on a high note

The Hoosiers are currently listed in the “Next Four Out” in ESPN's projected bracket. In the IU legend's three seasons as head coach, Indiana has made the tournament two of those years. The farthest the Hoosiers have gone is the second round. Woodson has been a very accomplished coach throughout his career, particularly at the professional level. However, his tenure at Indiana has largely been uneven so far.

The program's inconsistencies and the changing landscape that is NIL are likely why the 66-year-old is set to leave this offseason. Still, it would be fitting for Woodson if his team could send him out on a high note. A former Hoosier alum, Woodson was a two-time All-American under Indiana basketball's iconic coach, Bobby Knight.

Curt Cignetti is coming off a tremendous first season in Bloomington. The former James Madison coach had a historic year with the Hoosiers, leading the program to its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. Both Cignetti and Byington were coaches at James Madison at the same for several years.

While the head football coach should have no say over this process, Mark Byington would be a very good hire for Indiana basketball. The current Vanderbilt head coach has elevated every program he's coached at so far. There's no reason why he should not also do that with Indiana.

Overall, it will be a long time before the Hoosiers select their future leader, as this program is still locked in on this season. But, with only five games left this year, Indiana basketball better start racking up the wins if it wants to avoid missing the tournament for the second straight year. Winning at home against No. 7 Purdue on Sunday would be an excellent start.