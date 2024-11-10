The Indiana football team continues to witness a dynamic culture shift in Bloomington. This time, the undefeated Hoosiers put their official stamp on the national map with a massive takedown of Michigan.

Indiana accomplished more than knock off the defending national champs 20-15 on Saturday. Hoosiers football is now 10-0 for the first time in their 126-year history, per ESPN.

Furthermore, IU immediately shatters the school record for most regular season wins. The Hoosiers' previous best regular season victory mark was in the 1967 season — when former head coach John Pont spearheaded a 9-2 campaign.

Curt Cignetti now owns the Indiana football record for producing the most regular season wins. Even Tom Allen, Cam Cameron, Bill Mallory, or legendary coach turned ESPN analyst Lee Corso have never coached the Hoosiers to this kind of start. Cignetti couldn't help but flash a smile postgame with CBS Sports.

“What are we? 10-0?” Cignetti asked. “Not bad.”

Indiana turned to the opposite side from Cignetti's area of expertise of offense. The Hoosiers defense stalled a final six-play draw with one final wrap-up. Davis Warren hit Peyton O'Leary on fourth-and-10, but the completion was still one-yard short of the needed first down, causing the turnover on downs. The Hoosiers fanbase who helped comprise the 53,082 attendees then roared in unison as IU got the ball back.

The Hoosiers entered Saturday as the new toast of the Big 10 Conference and the top feel-good story of college football's 2024 season. But now, their historic milestone sparked plenty of reactions.

Indiana football gets strong reactions after victory vs. Michigan

Cignetti, in just his first season at the coaching helm, is already a fan favorite on campus. There's even a new chant populating inside IU's home venue — captured by 247Sports Indiana insider Jeff Rabjohns after the game.

Expand Tweet

Rabjohns even delivered this bold prediction for Cignetti before Indiana-Michigan: The head coach is in for a “significant raise.”

Outside of local journalists near IU, national media members are embracing Cignetti too, like Sports Illustrated CFB insider Pat Forde.

“Indiana is 10-0. Throw confetti for Curt Cignetti, mom’s spaghetti, whatever. Incredible,” Forde posted on X.

Indiana stunned the Wolverines without a single player surpassing 100 yards rushing or receiving. Or even quarterback Kurtis Rourke throwing for 300 yards (settled for only 206 yards but tossed two touchdowns). But the Hoosiers stifled Michigan on defense — holding the Wolverines to a dismal two-yard average per carry and preventing a single receiving option from crossing 38 individual yards.

Hoosiers football in 2024 is already one for the record books. Now they're two victories away from completing the perfect 12-0 mark. Michigan, a longtime thorn on the side of IU football with a deep history of routing the Hoosiers, became the latest to fall to this historic bunch.