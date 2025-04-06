New Indiana basketball coach Darian DeVries is continuing to build his first roster. DeVries got the commitment of former Davidson star Reed Bailey, per On3. Bailey was a highly coveted big man in the transfer portal.

The Davidson transfer scored 18.8 points per game this past season for Davidson. He also posted 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. Bailey can also shoot the three, as he hit 41 percent of his perimeter shots.

Bailey joins a new look Indiana team under DeVries. The Hoosiers decided to part ways with Mike Woodson following the 2024-25 season. Indiana basketball missed this year's NCAA tournament, as it was one of the first four teams out.

DeVries takes over at Indiana after leading West Virginia for one season. He won 19 games with the Mountaineers, and nearly led them to March Madness. West Virginia was the first team out of the bracket.

Indiana basketball has made some big transfer portal pickups

Indiana is doing a great job in the portal so far this spring. DeVries is bringing his son Tucker along with him to Bloomington, from West Virginia. Tucker DeVries missed a good portion of this season to injury, but averaged double figures in scoring.

The Hoosiers also got the commitment of DePaul transfer Conor Enright. Enright is a guard who played for Coach DeVries when he was at Drake. While Enright is also coming off an injury, he averaged 7.5 points a game this past season. The guard is known for his tough defense.

Indiana basketball is looking to return to the heights it reached under the late coach Bob Knight. The Hoosiers haven't been to a Final Four since 2002. It has been even longer since they won a national championship. Knight won three titles while coaching in Bloomington.

DeVries is known as one of the best young coaches in college basketball. He had success at Drake before coming to West Virginia. He will also be one of several new coaches in the Big Ten next year. Iowa, Minnesota and Maryland also have new faces on the bench.