The Indiana basketball program is under new management. Darian DeVries now leads the Hoosiers after spending one season at West Virginia. DeVries takes over after the school announced Mike Woodson was stepping down after last season.

DeVries, who previously coached Drake to the NCAA Tournament, is revealing what his new Indiana basketball team has been doing so far.

“From the first week in June until now, they've just wanted to continue to learn, continue to get better,” DeVries said, per The Indy Star.

The new Indiana basketball coach is trying to lead the Hoosiers back to the NCAA tournament. Woodson missed March Madness during his final two seasons at the helm of the program. DeVries missed the NCAA tournament at West Virginia, finishing the 2024-25 season as the first team left out of the field.

Darian DeVries hopes to win at Indiana basketball

DeVries had to put together almost an entirely new roster at Indiana, after taking the job. The star is his son, Tucker DeVries, who played briefly for him at West Virginia and also at Drake. Tucker got a medical redshirt during the 2024-25 season, after averaging close to 15 points a game for the Mountaineers when he played.

Indiana basketball worked the transfer portal to find some other players. Another addition is guard Conor Enright, who played for DeVries at Drake. Enright spent the 2024-25 season at DePaul, where he averaged 7.5 points per game. He appeared in 23 games for the Blue Demons.

Indiana is looking for a coach who can win another national championship at the school. The Hoosiers have had success since the legendary Bob Knight left town, but no one has been able to replicate Knight's success there. Woodson was the latest in a string of coaches who just couldn't cut the mustard in Bloomington.

Time will tell how successful DeVries is at Indiana. The Hoosiers last made the NCAA tournament during the 2022-23 season, losing in the Round of 32. Indiana starts their season in November.