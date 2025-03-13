Despite suffering a devastating 72-59 loss to Oregon in the Big 10 tournament, Indiana head basketball coach Mike Woodson does not believe March Madness is out of the conversation. The loss dropped the Hoosiers to 19-13, but Woodson and his team still believe they have done enough to earn an at-large bid.

With the loss, nothing about Indiana's future is certain, including its head coaching position. In February, the team announced that Woodson would step down at the end of the year after four seasons. Aware of his upcoming release, Woodson noted after the game that he is hopeful the Hoosiers will continue playing.

“It's been a good run since I've been here, but I hope it's not done yet,” Woodson said, via team reporter Jared Kelly.

Leading scorer Oumar Ballo was more confident than Woodson, confidently saying he believes Indiana will sneak into the March Madness bracket. When asked if he is concerned about Selection Sunday, Ballo shrugged it off, saying the Hoosiers “deserve to be in.”

Before the game, Indiana was one of several teams considered to be “on the bubble” of the March Madness bracket. The loss all but closes the door on the Hoosiers, who will end the year no higher than ninth in the Big 10.

Indiana will have to wait several more days until finding out their rest-of-season outlook. Selection Sunday occurs on March 16 within hours of the Big 10 tournament's conclusion.

Indiana basketball's postseason options

Historically, teams that lose in the first two rounds of conference tournaments are not given a March Madness invitation. If it is not ‘The Big Dance,' Indiana will be a candidate to compete in the inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament.

The College Basketball Crown will debut in March once the NCAA Tournament bracket is official. The 16 best teams from the Big 10, Big 12 and Big East who are not announced on Selection Sunday will be given an invitational to the College Basketball Crown, set in Las Vegas. Per the tournament website, teams offered an invitation are not allowed to decline it and participate in another postseason tournament.

If not either of the two tournaments, Indiana's only other chance to compete will be in the NIT. With the NIT concluding at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, it would make for an ideal competition for the Hoosiers to compete in. However, depending on how Selection Sunday goes, they are likely to receive a bid for the College Basketball Crown.