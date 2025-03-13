Hello friends, and welcome to a “Live from Miami International Airport” edition of Bracketology here at ClutchPoints! The bachelor party festivities of my best friend Collin are just about officially underway, but that isn't going to stop me from delivering Bracketology updates throughout the weekend as the 2025 NCAA Tournament approaches.
Ohio State's loss to Iowa in first round of the Big Ten Tournament is a brutal blow for their NCAA Tournament chances, and it could open the door for North Carolina. But does UNC have a spot on the right side of the bubble in this Thursday edition of Bracketology? Let's dive in!
2025 NCAA Tournament Bracketology
South Region
1. Auburn
16. American/Jackson State
8. UConn
9. New Mexico
5. Michigan
12. Yale
4. Clemson
13. High Point
6. Illinois
11. Oklahoma
3. Texas Tech
14. Wofford
7. Saint Mary's
10. Baylor
2. St. John's
15. Montana
West Region
1. Florida
16. Norfolk State
8. Marquette
9. Arkansas
5. BYU
12. UC San Diego
4. Maryland
13. Lipscomb
6. UCLA
11. VCU
3. Texas A&M
14. Troy
7. Gonzaga
10. Vanderbilt
2. Michigan State
15. Omaha
East Region
1. Duke
16. Saint Francis/SIUE
8. Ole Miss
9. Creighton
5. Oregon
12. McNeese
4. Kentucky
13. Liberty
6. Missouri
11. San Diego State/West Virginia
3. Wisconsin
14. Utah Valley
7. Kansas
10. Georgia
2. Tennessee
15. Robert Morris
Midwest Region
1. Houston
16. Quinnipiac
8. Mississippi State
9. Utah State
5. Arizona
12. Drake
4. Purdue
13. Akron
6. Louisville
11. Texas/Xavier
3. Iowa State
14. NC Wilmington
7. Memphis
10. Indiana
2. Alabama
15. Bryant
Last Four Byes: Georgia, Baylor, Indiana, Oklahoma
Last Four In: San Diego State, West Virginia, Xavier, Texas
First Four Out: North Carolina, Ohio State, Boise State, Colorado State
Next Four Out: Wake Forest, Villanova, Dayton, UC Irvine
There will be plenty of jockeying for position over these next few days leading up to Selection Sunday. We will continue to update our Bracketology over the course of the weekend. Stay tuned to all the action!