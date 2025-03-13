Hello friends, and welcome to a “Live from Miami International Airport” edition of Bracketology here at ClutchPoints! The bachelor party festivities of my best friend Collin are just about officially underway, but that isn't going to stop me from delivering Bracketology updates throughout the weekend as the 2025 NCAA Tournament approaches.

Ohio State's loss to Iowa in first round of the Big Ten Tournament is a brutal blow for their NCAA Tournament chances, and it could open the door for North Carolina. But does UNC have a spot on the right side of the bubble in this Thursday edition of Bracketology? Let's dive in!

2025 NCAA Tournament Bracketology

South Region

1. Auburn

16. American/Jackson State

8. UConn

9. New Mexico

5. Michigan

12. Yale

4. Clemson

13. High Point

6. Illinois

11. Oklahoma

3. Texas Tech

14. Wofford

7. Saint Mary's

10. Baylor

2. St. John's

15. Montana

West Region

1. Florida

16. Norfolk State

8. Marquette

9. Arkansas

5. BYU

12. UC San Diego

4. Maryland

13. Lipscomb

6. UCLA

11. VCU

3. Texas A&M

14. Troy

7. Gonzaga

10. Vanderbilt

2. Michigan State

15. Omaha

East Region

1. Duke

16. Saint Francis/SIUE

8. Ole Miss

9. Creighton

5. Oregon

12. McNeese

4. Kentucky

13. Liberty

6. Missouri

11. San Diego State/West Virginia

3. Wisconsin

14. Utah Valley

7. Kansas

10. Georgia

2. Tennessee

15. Robert Morris

Midwest Region

1. Houston

16. Quinnipiac

8. Mississippi State

9. Utah State

5. Arizona

12. Drake

4. Purdue

13. Akron

6. Louisville

11. Texas/Xavier

3. Iowa State

14. NC Wilmington

7. Memphis

10. Indiana

2. Alabama

15. Bryant

Last Four Byes: Georgia, Baylor, Indiana, Oklahoma

Last Four In: San Diego State, West Virginia, Xavier, Texas

First Four Out: North Carolina, Ohio State, Boise State, Colorado State

Next Four Out: Wake Forest, Villanova, Dayton, UC Irvine

There will be plenty of jockeying for position over these next few days leading up to Selection Sunday. We will continue to update our Bracketology over the course of the weekend. Stay tuned to all the action!