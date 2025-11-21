The Indiana Hoosiers kept on rolling on Thursday night, improving to 5-0 following their 73-53 win against Lindenwood. Indiana is not yet ranked in the AP poll’s top-25 as they enter the first season of Darian DeVries as head coach. Amid Darian’s hiring, his son Tucker DeVries committed to Indiana out of the transfer portal from West Virginia.

Although Indiana grabbed a blowout win against Lindenwood, there was one issue in particular, rebounding, that Tucker DeVries was not pleased with. He made a promise that the Hoosiers would clean that up, as per Zach Osterman of The Indy Star.

“We’ve just got to play harder, to be honest,” DeVries said. “It’s been an emphasis in practice. We’ll get it fixed.”

Against Lindenwood, Indiana gave up 19 offensive rebounds. That ended up being tied for the most number of offensive rebounds the Hoosiers have given up since 2023 against Miami in the NCAA Tournament, as per Michael Niziolek of The Herald-Times. Despite the win, Indiana was out-rebounded by Lindenwood, 48-44.

Article Continues Below

As one of the forwards on the team, one of DeVries’ roles on the court is to rebound. Throughout his college career, he holds an average of 5.6 rebounds per game. This season he is averaging 6.5 rebounds, which is the his second-highest career mark behind only his 6.7 set during the 2023-24 season. It’s also the top rebounding mark for Indiana this season.

In his first year with the Hoosiers, DeVries had appeared in all four games coming into Thursday’s game, at a little over 32 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 17.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 47.1 percent shooting from the field, 45.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 72.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

DeVries began his college basketball career at Drake where he played for three years. He played for his father at Drake before following him to West Virginia last season, and then ultimately to Indiana.