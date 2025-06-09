A successful first season of the Darian DeVries era for Indiana men's basketball may hinge on the health of the coach's son, Tucker DeVries.

Tucker transferred to Indiana from West Virginia when his dad got the Hoosiers job, but played just eight games last year due to a shoulder injury. Now, the team has “mostly” cleared him for basketball activities, Darian told Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

He made the most of his limited time in 2024-25, putting up 14.9 points per game and shooting 47 percent from three. Fans will probably remember him best for lighting up Arizona at the Battle 4 Atlantis, scoring 26 points in an overtime win and shooting 8-12 from three.

His shooting prowess should be welcome news to Indiana basketball fans. The Hoosiers just barely missed the NCAA Tournament last year and shot only 32 percent from three as a team.

Article Continues Below

As Darian explained on the Field of 68 podcast last week, his son's role at Indiana will initially be to help the rest of the roster adjust to the new regime. The father-son duo spent three years together at Drake before their lone season in Morgantown.

“With this group, part of it (his role) is going to be a teacher. You got a lot of new guys. He’s the one guy that has familiarity with the terminology, the system and things,” he said. “So as we’re getting started in these workouts, it’s just being a leader from that side of it — from a player perspective of being able to answer questions about what the coaches are looking for, what we’re trying to get.”

The coach also added some more context about Tucker's health as the offseason rolls on.

“He’s able to do almost everything live, just limiting some of his reps and things as he gets back into that physical contact,” he said. “They want to make sure it’s not a complete shock as we go into it. But for the most part, he’s started to do almost everything this last week or two, so in a good place there.”