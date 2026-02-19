The Iowa basketball program had a big win on Tuesday night over the No. 9-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers at home. The game came down to defense, and the Hawkeyes pulled off the upset. It was a huge win, but the biggest story was not the win on the court, but what happened right after the game. The Hawkeyes stormed the court, and a fan tried to put a phone in Fred Hoiberg's face, but he hit it away.

As Iowa fans stormed the court, one student seemed to shove his phone in Hoiberg's face just as he was shaking hands with a member of the Hawkeyes' staff. The POV video the fan was recording made the rounds on social media, and you can hear him shout,” Nice game, buddy,” at Hoiberg, which clearly sent the coach over the edge as he took a swipe at the phone. In response to the video, Iowa released a statement condemning the behavior and promising to be better.

“The University of Iowa Athletics Department implemented its court‑intrusion guidelines following last evening’s Iowa vs. Nebraska men’s basketball game,” the Iowa statement read.

Article Continues Below

“Unfortunately, an individual gained access to the court through a restricted area, directly confronting Coach Hoiberg and putting Nebraska players, coaches, and staff in a reactive situation. We apologize for this incident and will conduct a review of our procedures and security measures to determine what adjustments may be needed to strengthen our protocols further and help prevent similar incidents in the future.”

Court storming has long been a major topic of conversation in the college basketball world. Still, with North Carolina's court storm after its win over Duke earlier this month, coupled with this incident at Iowa, the discussion will likely reach its fever pitch for the season in the coming days as March Madness approaches and regular-season college basketball games become more important.

Storming the court and field are what make college sports great because of the moments they provide. The students want the moments to go viral, too, so it is not necessarily the safest environment.