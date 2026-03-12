The New Orleans Pelicans haven't been the best throughout the course of the season, but they've had a little life over the past few weeks since Dejounte Murray has returned. He's made things easier for the Pelicans with his playmaking, and he's been another scoring option that they need. What's been even better is that he can be the closer they've needed, and he isn't afraid to take the shot.

That's what happened in their latest game against the Toronto Raptors, where the Pelicans were looking to close them out. Murray had the ball and was being guarded by Jamal Shead. He hit a few moves on Shead that led him to hit the floor, and Murray hit the shot.

This is what the end of that sequence looked like.

This photo of Dejounte Murray after he dropped Jamal Shead 🥶 https://t.co/VC7K7sxhgg pic.twitter.com/YWGanOLzEK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 12, 2026

It was not a great moment for Shead, but Murray was hype for at least the next minute. At that moment, it was obvious that the Pelicans missed him for most of the season.

After the game, Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic spoke about the incident that happened after the shot.

“I don’t give it too much over there. Guys are competitive. It was probably over the board, what he did there. I got to see it on film. But I don’t want to make anything more than it is,” Rajakovic said.

That moment may stay around, but at some point, people will forget about it until something else similar happens.

In seven games this season, Murray is averaging 17.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. The Pelicans have been near the bottom of the Western Conference for most of the season, but there is a chance that they close out the year strong if Murray continues to play.

They don't have a reason to tank like other teams near the bottom because they don't have their pick for this year's draft.