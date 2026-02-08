Duke fans were upset to see the No. 4 Blue Devils fall 71-68 to the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday night.

The Blue Devils have enjoyed a dominant start to the 2025-26 season, shining as one of the best teams in the country. They even have a solid case to make as a contender for the national championship, having reached the Final Four last year.

However, their hot start in conference play came to a stop after falling to North Carolina on the road, prompting frustration from fans. Here are some of their reactions.

“They won I’m not taken that from them but that should have been a technical for delay of the game at the end 🤷🏾‍♂️ can’t wait till they come to Duke next month,” one fan said.

“Well the ACC just earned themselves a nice $2M paycheck, because North Carolina fans who are supposed to be in their seats, stormed the court thanks to Seth Trimble hitting the game winning three at the buzzer,” another remarked.

“That officiating was brutal 16 to 1 in 2nd half fouls called lol. Also why didn't get boozer involved earlier down low?” one commented.

“Not a terrible loss. We just have to consistently figure out how to close tight games,” one replied.

“Some things never change. Duke not the same since the Final Four loss to UNC. That program will never recover from that!” a fan said.

How Duke played against North Carolina

Duke will need plenty of self-reflecting after suffering their second loss of the entire campaign so far.

It involved a stunning collapse in the second half after leading 41-29 at halftime. The Tar Heels stormed back on both sides of the ball as they outscored the Blue Devils 42-27 in the last 20 minutes of regulation.

Three players scored in double-digits for Duke in the loss. Cameron Boozer led the team with a stat line of 24 points, 11 rebounds and two assists. He shot 10-of-21 from the field, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. Dame Sarr came next with 13 points and six rebounds, Isaiah Evans had 11 points and two assists, while Caleb Foster provided nine points and three assists.

Duke fell to a 21-2 overall record on the season, going 10-1 in its ACC matchups so far. They sit at second place in the conference standings, being above the NC State Wolfpack and the Virginia Cavaliers. However, they trail the Clemson Tigers for the top spot.

The No. 4 Blue Devils will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Pittsburgh Panthers as tip-off will take place on Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. ET.