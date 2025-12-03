Duke basketball survived a tense finish at Cameron Indoor Stadium, edging Florida 67-66 in a matchup that highlighted both the Blue Devils’ resilience and their reliance on star freshman Cameron Boozer.

Boozer once again delivered under pressure. The 18-year-old phenom poured in 39 points on 10-of-21 shooting, marking 90 points across his last three games, the most ever by a Duke freshman in that span.

But not everyone is sold on Duke’s long-term prospects despite Boozer’s superstardom. College basketball analyst and Hoops HQ editor-in-chief Seth Davis offered a candid assessment of the Blue Devils’ roster construction and sustainability.

“We talk about UConn, but I think that Duke, as good as Cam Boozer is, it's not a formula for long-term success,” Davis said on TNT Sports. “I mean, he had 29 again tonight. Caleb Foster played really well against Arkansas. He was a non-factor tonight. Isaiah Evans has been up and down… You can see the pieces are there for Duke. Now they're winning these games. They beat Kansas without Darryn Peterson. So it's good to learn these things while you're winning, but I'm just telling you. As good as Cam Boozer is, may be the best player in the country. It's not enough,” Davis said.

"As good as Cam Boozer is, and he may be the best player in the country, it's not enough [for Duke]." 😳@SethDavisHoops spoke on Duke's outlook after the clutch win over Florida with @TimDoyle00, @GregAnthony50 & @DalenCuff 🗣️

His remarks underscore the tension between Boozer’s brilliance and the inconsistent support cast around him. With Duke sitting at 9-0 and Boozer playing like a top NBA Draft lock, the expectations are skyrocketing.

Boozer's stats have painted another picture, as he also added six rebounds and delivered the assist on Isaiah Evans’ go-ahead three with 21 seconds left against Florida. His dominance has pushed Duke to a perfect record, and his production with 22.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, as per ESPN, has exceeded even the loftiest preseason expectations.

Boozer has embraced the spotlight, a trait his father, former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, helped prepare him for. And as the season intensifies, Duke’s ceiling may ultimately hinge on whether the young core around him grows into reliable contributors.

If that happens, the Blue Devils could transform Davis’ warning into fuel and turn Boozer’s historic start into the foundation of something even bigger.