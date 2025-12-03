Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has refrained from comparing Cameron Boozer to Cooper Flagg, but people will inevitably juxtapose two star freshmen who played for the Blue Devils just a year apart from one another. Well, on Tuesday, the future NBA Draft prospect accomplished something that not even the lauded Dallas Mavericks rookie did during his lone season in Durham.

Boozer scored 39 points on 10-of-21 shooting in a 67-66 home win versus Florida, bringing him to 90 points across his last three contests, That is the most ever by a Duke freshman in a three-game span, per the ESPN Insights X account. The 6-foot-9 forward also recorded six rebounds and was credited with the assist on Isaiah Evans' go-ahead 3-pointer with just 21 seconds remaining on the clock. He is affecting the action in a variety of ways, and doing so with impressive efficiency.

During the aforementioned 90-point stretch, which also included superb showings against Howard and Arkansas, Boozer eclipsed 70 percent shooting from the field twice. He is leading a dangerous Duke team that is now 9-0 on the season. The roster boasts plenty of talent, but the phenom carries a hefty workload on a nightly basis.

CAM'S BEEN COOKING 🍳 Cameron Boozer has 90 points in his last three games, the most by a freshman in a three-game span in Duke history 🔥 pic.twitter.com/u0o6pSP4gG — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) December 3, 2025

Like Flagg, Boozer is embracing the responsibilities that come with being the face of the Blue Devils. He does not look rattled by the pressure in the slightest. His father, two-time NBA All-Star and Duke alum Carlos Boozer, has surely prepared him for the spotlight. The 18-year-old will only draw more eyeballs as he continues to collect milestones in his first and presumably only Duke basketball season.

Beyond all the individual achievements, the thing that can really help Cameron Boozer stand out is a national championship. Scheyer's squad will aim to stay perfect when it squares off with Michigan State (8-0) in East Lansing.