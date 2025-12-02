The No. 16 North Carolina basketball is scheduled to take on the No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats in a marquee blue blood matchup at the Rupp Arena in Lexington this coming Tuesday night. However, they will not be at full strength, as they remain without star senior guard Seth Trimble, who is still recovering from an injury.

Trimble suffered a broken bone injury in his left forearm while working out earlier this November and has since missed five games. He could have given North Carolina basketball a big lift against the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans last Thursday, as he was sorely missed by the Tar Heels in a 74-58 loss at the hands of Tom Izzo's squad at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

On Monday, Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis provided an optimistic update on Trimble's status.

“I don't have a definitive answer in regards to when he's going to come back, but he's progressing fast and really well,” Davis told reporters (h/t Andrew Jones of 247 Sports). “He's shooting, he's dribbling, he's conditioning. And so it's in a really good spot, and I'm looking forward to when he can get back out there on the floor.”

Trimble has seen action in two games so far in the 2025-26 college basketball season. He scored 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting from the field in North Carolina's 94-54 blowout of the Central Arkansas Bears and 17 points on 7-for-17 shooting in the Tar Heels' 87-74 victory over the then-No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks.

Meanwhile, Luka Bogavac has been inserted into North Carolina's lineup amid Trimble's absence. The 22-year-old from Montenegro has been providing solid contributions to the team of late and scored 11 points with five assists in the loss to the Spartans.