The Kansas basketball team has been without star Darryn Peterson for a good while. Peterson is battling a hamstring injury. He will again miss a game on Tuesday against UConn, per ESPN.

“Darryn is not going to play tonight,” Kansas coach Bill Self said in a statement. “He is very close. He has worked his butt off, but he is still not 100 percent. He is day-to-day.”

The Jayhawks are 6-2 this season. Peterson is a highly-touted player who is considered by many as the no. 1 2026 NBA Draft pick. He is averaging more than 21 points a game.

The Jayhawks have won three games in a row, without Peterson in the lineup. Kansas's only losses this season are to ranked Duke and North Carolina.

UConn is 6-1 on the season entering Tuesday's game.

Kansas hopes to gain some momentum with a key non conference win

Kansas could use another key non conference victory before Big 12 play begins. So far this season, the Jayhawks have a signature win over Tennessee.

A win over the Huskies Tuesday could continue that momentum. Kansas would love to have Peterson, who is a true freshman. Without the young guard, Coach Self is likely to continue playing a bigger lineup.

“Self has gone with a bigger lineup without Peterson, going with 6-foot-11 Bryson Tiller next to Flory Bidunga down low. Tiller has responded by averaging 9.2 points and 7.2 rebounds as a starter,” ESPN's Jeff Borzello reported.

This season, Peterson has averaged 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He has missed six games in a row. Kansas fans are desperate to see him return to the lineup for the Jayhawks, as he is shooting 60 percent from the floor.

The Jayhawks will get a tough test from the Huskies Tuesday. UConn is hoping to return to the national championship game this season, for the third time in the last four years. UConn basketball won national championships in 2023 and 2024, before losing in the Round of 32 in 2025 March Madness.

Kansas and UConn play Tuesday night at 9:00 ET.