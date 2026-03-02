Kansas basketball enters March facing an unfamiliar sense of uncertainty, and head coach Bill Self is not avoiding this reality. With two regular-season games remaining, the Jayhawks remain difficult to define. Self openly acknowledged the team’s inconsistency—particularly surrounding superstar freshman Darryn Peterson and the upcoming Big 12 Tournament—as a major factor complicating the program’s identity.

Although Kansas sits firmly in the postseason conversation, cohesion has yet to follow the program’s typical late-season surge. Self’s championship-caliber teams have historically been built on rhythm, continuity, and clearly defined roles. This year’s roster, however, has fluctuated between lineups with Peterson and without him. Injuries and recurring cramping issues have disrupted stability and prevented the sustained continuity that usually fuels a March run.

In an article by The Kansas City Star’s Shreyas Laddha, he noted the following quotes from the Jayhawks’ head coach, who addressed the program’s ongoing identity crisis with a candid assessment.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a team less figured out,” Self said on Monday. “The teams that we have made good runs with, those guys have been playing together all year long. It’s different when you have an injury, but that injury (typically is) eliminated. It’s different when … it doesn’t eliminate. All it does is linger.”

According to Self, the Jayhawks have effectively functioned as two distinct teams. When Peterson plays freely within structure, the offense flows and teammates remain aggressive. Conversely, certain stretches have devolved into stagnant possessions, with players watching Peterson attack in isolation rather than moving within the system.

Kansas has shown flashes of promise. On January 31, the Jayhawks controlled the first half in a win vs. BYU with sharp defense and crisp ball movement, reflecting the rhythm Self has sought all season. They followed with a signature 82–78 win over No. 1 Arizona on February 9, handing the Wildcats their first loss after a 23–0 start. Notably, Kansas earned that victory without Peterson, sidelined by illness—evidence that when the Jayhawks commit to structure and team execution, their ceiling rivals any team in the country.