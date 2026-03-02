With March already here, college basketball fan bases are bracing for what could be one of the wildest March Madness tournaments in recent memory. No school knows more about the correlation between “look good, play good” than the Oregon Ducks and program legend Sabrina Ionescu will have a direct part in making sure the Ducks' stay laced all throughout March with her latest “Oregon Ducks” Nike Sabrina 3 PE.

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu is wildly popular in the basketball footwear realm as her Nike Sabrina line has become one of the most popular options for players of the WNBA and NBA. Players' like Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday have taken a particular liking to the model, debuting several of their own PE colorways and editions.

The University of Oregon athletics' programs are never overlooked by Ionescu's reach as the NCAA record holder gives back as much as she can. During her time as a Duck, Ionescu notched the NCAA's most all-time triple-doubles (26) and became the first-ever player male or female to record 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 1,000 assists during a career.

Nike Sabrina 3 “Oregon Ducks”

Sabrina 3 Oregon Ducks

Nike Official Images Sabrina Ionescu WNBA pic.twitter.com/urNJlYFIm6 — 1STLooK (@_1STLook) February 13, 2026

Nike Sabrina 3 “Oregon Ducks” 🦆

Release Date: March 12th, 2026

Adult + GS sizes confirmed Full details >> https://t.co/KPLA90jRQm pic.twitter.com/dWiyY5zLHk — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) February 25, 2026



This likely won't be the only Oregon Ducks Nike Sabrina PE sneaker released throughout the upcoming months, arriving in a vibrant lemon yellow colorway that immediately pops on the court. The vast majority of the colorway is done in the bright yellow with accents of Ducks' green in the wing detailing along the midsole. We see that same green along the textured Nike Swoosh as well as the Nike Sabrina “S” logo on the front tongue.

Both the men's and women's Oregon Basketball programs are looking to return to back-t0-back NCAA tournaments, both also hoping to reach their first Sweet Sixteen since 2021. Expect both teams to stay laced in the Nike Sabrina 3 as they try to make a huge splash in the tournament once again.

The Nike Sabrina 3 “Oregon Ducks” is set to release March 12, 2026 for a standard retail tag of $135. The sneakers will also come in GS sizing with adjusted pricing and be made available on Nike SNKRS app and select Nike platforms. These are a must-have for any Oregon Ducks' fans cheering their school on during March Madness!