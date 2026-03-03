Duke may have notched a lopsided victory over NC State, 93-64, at Lenovo Center on Monday, but coach Jon Scheyer admitted that it was much tougher than what the final score showed.

The No.1 Blue Devils recorded their seventh straight win, leading by as much as 32 points in completely overpowering the unranked Wolfpack. They improved to 28-2, including 16-1 in the ACC.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer expressed how pleased he was with their latest win. In yet another class act, he also tipped his hat to NC State coach Will Wade, as shared by NC State reporter Charlie Gribble.

“Coach Wade is a really good coach. We figured we would see some different stuff with him. They came out in a zone, which threw us off there early in the first half,” said Scheyer.

Duke held a 17-point lead at halftime, 47-30.

Wade was also a class act in returning the favor, sending superlative praise to the Blue Devils.

“We know where the standard is now. Our eyes are wide open to that and what to chase. Duke's whole operation was incredible. To see it in person was unparalleled by anything I've seen as a coach,” said Wade, as quoted by Gribble.

The 43-year-old Wade is not exactly new to college basketball, having led VCU and LSU to multiple stints in the NCAA Tournament. He guided NBA players like Naz Reid, Cam Thomas, Tari Eason, and Trendon Watford, among others. He is in his first year at NC State.

Cameron Boozer led the Blue Devils with 26 points on 8-of-19 shooting, nine rebounds, and three assists.

Dame Sarr had 16 points and eight rebounds, while Patrick Ngongba II and Isaiah Evans combined for 23 points and seven rebounds.