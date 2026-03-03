No. 1 Duke Basketball is in good hands with freshman Cameron Boozer. Although he scratched his arm during the game against N.C. State on Monday, Boozer managed to deliver once again. He scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Duke trounced N.C. State 93-64.

In the process, Boozer matched a record set by Zach Edey from Purdue with his 24th consecutive game with 15+ points and 5+ rebounds, per ESPN Insights. They are the only players in 15 seasons to achieve such a feat.

Cameron Boozer records his 24th consecutive game with 15+ PTS and 5+ REB, tying Zach Edey for the longest streak by a D-I player in the past 15 seasons 💪 pic.twitter.com/qBm6SmUIxa — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) March 3, 2026

With the win, Duke is now 28-2 and increase their winning streak to seven. Their final regular-season game is scheduled for Saturday against their long-time rival, No.17 North Carolina. Meanwhile, Boozer is averaging 22.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. Additionally, he is shooting 57.7% from the field.

Whatever happens from this point on, Boozer is slated to be a top prospect for the 2026 NBA Draft. Some are going as far as saying that Boozer is a much better prospect than Cooper Flagg, who was Duke's freshman sensation last year.

Article Continues Below

Duke is looking to get back to the Final Four and redeem itself after their National Semifinal loss to Houston last April.

Edey played for Purdue from 2020 to 2024. During that time, he was a two-time National Player of the Year in 2023 and 2024. Additionally, he was a two-time AP All-American.

Currently, Edey is playing in his second season with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 2026 ACC men's basketball tournament is scheduled for Mar. 10 to 14 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Last year, the Blue Devils captured their 23rd conference tournament title.