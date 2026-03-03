Even though he is no longer coaching, Mike Krzyzewski is still keeping tabs on college basketball. On Monday, Coach K was asked about his feelings about expanding March Madness, per The Field of 68.

Safe to say that Coach K is by no means a fan of that concept.

“That's a big mistake… You don't mess with something that is gold. It's gold.”

March Madness comprises 68 teams as of 2026. Last August, the NCAA voted to keep the tournament at 68 teams for 2026. In December, NCAA President Charlie Baker brought up intentions to expand the tournament after 2027.

March Madness is scheduled to begin on March 17 and run through April 6, with the Final Four in Indianapolis.

Krzyzewski was a fixture in the NCAA tournament during his 42 seasons as the head coach of Duke. Undoubtedly, Krzyzewski helped put Duke on the map beginning in the late 1980s. From there, he led the Blue Devils to five national championships (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, and 2015). Altogether, the Blue Devils made the Final Four thirteen times during his tenure. Along the way, Krzyzewski helped produce some of the greatest players in college basketball history.

Among them are Christian Laettner, Grant Hill, Bobby Hurly, Jayson Williams, Chris Duhon, JJ Reddick, and Zion Williamson.

Altogether, Krzyzewski accumulated 1,202 career wins, which also includes his prior coaching stint at Army. Thus, making him the winningest coach in men's college basketball history. On March 5, 2022, Krzyzewski coached his last game at Duke against their rival, North Carolina.

As of now, Duke is the No. 1-ranked team in the nation.