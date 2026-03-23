Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch had favorable praise for former player Luka Garza with how he is having his best season with the Boston Celtics this season.

Garza represented the Timberwolves for three seasons from 2022 to 2025, being a bench player throughout his entire stint. He made 92 total appearances, averaging 4.5 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.

The center departed from Minnesota in the 2025 offseason, signing a deal with the Celtics. He has seen his role grow over time this season, having a breakout year with his production being valuable in Boston's attack.

Finch reflected on the growth he has seen from Garza since he left Minnesota ahead of the team's matchup against the Celtics, per reporter Zack Cox. His remarks were quite high, describing it as an awesome feat while giving credit to Boston's coaching staff.

“It's awesome. All the credit to the organization here, Coach Mazzulla and his staff figuring out how to best employ Luka. He's a good player. We knew that from our time with him here. We just didn't have quite the pathway to play him with all the bigs that we had. But he certainly helped us over the years. Was an unbelievable professional, a great person, and happy for his success,” Finch said.

What lies ahead for Chris Finch, Timberwolves

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Chris Finch is certainly proud about Luka Garza's growth in the NBA, especially with the Celtics. That's why he will prepare the Timberwolves to keep the former player in check throughout the matchup.

Minnesota has a 43-28 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers while trailing the Denver Nuggets and the Houston Rockets.

Following their matchup against the Celtics, the Timberwolves will prepare for their next contest. They will be at home when they host the Houston Rockets on March 25 at 9:30 p.m. ET.