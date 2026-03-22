The Kentucky basketball team experienced some turbulence while playing in the Round of 32 against Iowa State on Sunday. Kentucky had a woeful first half, which saw the team struggle to hold on to the basketball.

“Per ESPN Research: Kentucky's 12 first-half turnovers were the most for the Wildcats in any game over the last three seasons,” ESPN reporter Ben Baby posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Those struggles ended up dooming the Wildcats. Kentucky ended up bowing to Iowa State in March Madness, denying Mark Pope a second consecutive trip to the Sweet 16. Iowa State won 82-63.

Kentucky's turnover struggles shouldn't come as a shock to Iowa State fans. The Cyclones have turned over opponents at a rapid rate all season. It is the defense that Iowa State has relied on to win games, and it is leading them to the Sweet 16.

Kentucky will look to regroup this offseason

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The Wildcats have used a large NIL payroll to pick up plenty of talent these last few years under Pope. It hasn't worked out quite as well as Kentucky fans would have hoped. Even college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale commented during a game broadcast that the school could have done better with building a roster.

Vitale's comments are being repeated by other basketball analysts around the country.

“Kentucky's roster had a price tag of around $20 million. And to be blunt, the sheer talent on the roster didn't match the high-dollar investment for most of the season. The win over Santa Clara was a great redemption moment for (Otega) Oweh and a nice win for coach Mark Pope's resume, but a second-round exit isn't exactly great ROI,” CBS Sports reported.

Kentucky will work this offseason to keep talent, while at the same time building up its roster with transfers and freshmen. A number of the team's young players including guard Jasper Johnson are eligible to return.

Pope faces big expectations to win in 2026-27. He replaced John Calipari, who won a a national championship at the school. Kentucky fans hope that the future is bright for their team, with Pope at the helm.