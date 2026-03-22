Miami basketball catapulted to the round of 32 under first-year head coach Jai Lucas. But the Hurricanes' season ending in crushing fashion Sunday at the hands of Purdue in March Madness.

The Boilermakers held off a feisty Miami team 79-69 inside the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Lucas becomes the first Hurricanes basketball coach to take the team into the NCAA Tournament in just his first season.

Lucas, though, got candid about the defeat.

“It was a tough one, a tough one. It was a 10-point game but it felt a lot closer,” Lucas said during his postgame presser.

In what ways did this game feel close?

How Purdue held off Miami, Jai Lucas

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The Boilermakers flipped a new switch in the second half, outscoring the ‘Canes 41-29 in the second half.

Fletcher Loyer ignited the scoring by banking a 24-footer from behind the arc. Oscar Cluff followed with a tip-in layup. Gicarri Harris then buried a 3-pointer to extend the lead at 50-45.

Miami eventually cut the lead to three multiple times. Except Purdue rebuilt the lead to nine twice with under six minutes left. Then a Braden Smith layup elevated the Boilermakers advantage to 68-57.

The ‘Canes weren't tapping out, though. Tru Washington made a layup that sliced the lead to 73-69 with 57 seconds left. But Purdue scored the final six points off free throws.

Miami managed to out-rebound Purdue 33-25 on the day. The Hurricanes also pounded Purdue in the paint by hitting 34 points there compared to the Boilermakers' 26. Both teams also committed 12 turnovers.

Miami's season ends at 26-9 overall. Shelton Henderson led the scoring with 18 points. Malik Reneau added 16 while Tre Donaldson chipped in 13. Washington scored 11 off the bench.