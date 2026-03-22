The Purdue basketball team is back in the Sweet 16, after defeating Miami (FL) on Sunday. Purdue is led by head coach Matt Painter, who just notched his 500th career victory.

Painter took some time to reflect on what it meant to him to win that many games.

“Winning 500 games just means you've had a lot of really good players,” Painter said, per WISH-TV.

"Winning 500 games just means you've had a lot of really good players." Matt Painter won his 500th game as a head coach at Purdue as the Boilermakers advance to the Sweet 16. pic.twitter.com/Y7K2x3pC9D — WISH-TV News (@WISHNews8) March 22, 2026

Painter tipped his cap to those players after the Miami game. He said this group is a special one.

“Any time you have guys that have committed like our seniors who are committed to our program, you don't want it to end,” Painter said.

Purdue defeated Miami 79-69 on Sunday. The Boilermakers are one of several Big Ten teams to make this year's Sweet 16. Other schools include: Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska and Illinois. There are still spots available as of time of writing on Sunday.

Article Continues Below

Painter is one of the longest-tenured head coaches in college basketball. He has been at the helm of Purdue since the 2005-06 season. He also spent one season coaching at Southern Illinois.

Purdue basketball is reaching for a national championship

The Boilermakers have had some outstanding seasons with Painter at the helm. With big man Zach Edey, Purdue was able to reach the national championship game during the 2023-24 season. Purdue lost the title game to UConn.

Painter has also had some down seasons. Purdue is one of two no. 1 seeds to lose to a no. 16 seed at the NCAA tournament. That happened in 2023, when the Boilermakers bowed to Fairleigh Dickinson.

Despite the ups and downs, Purdue has been one of the best college basketball programs in the country with Painter. Painter hopes that this March Madness is the one where he wins that elusive national championship.

The Boilermakers advance to play Texas in the Sweet 16. Texas is a no. 11 seed, and one of the First Four teams in this year's NCAA tournament.