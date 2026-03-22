The Purdue basketball team has been led by coach Matt Painter for more than 20 years. Painter has now reached 500 career wins, as he guides his Boilermakers through yet another March Madness.

Purdue is back in the Sweet 16, after defeating Miami (FL) on Sunday. The Boilermakers are used to making it to the second weekend, but they have never been able to reach the third weekend with Painter other than in 2024.

Things are likely to be different this season. Here are a few reasons why Purdue basketball is poised to win the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Purdue is led by veteran leadership

The Boilermakers have a lot of experience in their rotation. Purdue is led by veteran guards Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith, who have played in a LOT of games.

Against Miami in the Round of 32 on Sunday, those two guards went a combined 14-for-14 from the free throw line. While Smith struggled some from the floor, Loyer was able to shoot a perfect 4-for-4 from three-point range. These players just complement each other so well.

“Winning 500 games just means you've had a lot of really good players,” Coach Painter said after the Miami game, per WISH-TV.

He's right. Purdue has been lifted by great players over the years, and this one is no different. While the Boilermakers don't have a monster big man like they did in the past with Zach Edey, guard play really matters. Purdue may just have the best backcourt duo in the country.

Purdue's head coach is as experienced as anyone left in this year's March Madness

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Not only does Purdue have an experienced roster, but they have an experienced head coach. Painter has been with the Boilermakers longer than just about any coach in this tournament, except Tom Izzo at Michigan State.

Just two seasons ago, Painter made his first Final Four appearance as a head coach. Purdue reached the national championship game that season, before losing to UConn.

The Boilermakers still have some talent left from that team. Paired with their head coach, it feels like the Boilermakers have what it takes to compete for that national championship once again.

Purdue plays Texas in the Sweet 16. That clash is set for Thursday. This is the third consecutive year that Purdue has made it to the second weekend of March Madness.

“They’ve put in so much in all areas to be the best that they can be, and that’s how you end up getting a lot of victories, because you have really good players that are committed,” Painter said after beating Miami, per the Associated Press.

Time will tell if Painter is finally able to win that elusive national championship.