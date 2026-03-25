In an effort to bolster their pitching staff, the New York Mets acquired All-Star Freddy Peralta in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. The only problem is that Peralta is slated to be a free agent at the end of the season.

Both the Mets and the right-hander are certainly aware of the lack of long-term security. However, Peralta is keeping any answers about a potential contract extension close to the vest, via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

“No comments about that,” Peralta said.

DiComo did note that the righty answered the question with a smile, so perhaps he knows something the general public doesn't. At the same time, it could be humorous to him how many times he has asked the question. Regardless, it is still unknown where Peralta and the Mets stand in terms of an extension.

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For all his talent, it seems unlikely the Mets would want to give up two top prospects – Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams – for one year of Peralta. Still, if the former All-Star does hit free agency, New York won't be the only team inquiring about his services.

Over his eight years with the Brewers, the 29-year-old put up a 3.59 ERA and a 1,153/360 K/BB ratio. One of Peralta's two All-Star campaigns came in 2025, when he posted a 2.70 ERA and a 204/66 K/BB ratio. The Mets have named him their Opening Day starter, showing how highly they already think of him.

Another strong season in New York will only deepen Peralta's pockets further. The Mets will soon need to figure out a long-term plan if they want him on the mound for the foreseeable future.