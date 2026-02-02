Iowa State is coming off their 2oth win of the season. They took a 95-61 victory over Kansas State. After starting 16-0, Iowa State suffered back-to-back losses, but has rebounded to win four in a row. After the game, head coach TJ Otzelberger praised the growth of his team.

“I know that you get to this point in the season and it's important that your team continues to get better. As much as I'm proud of our guys for how we play, what's more important is how they continue to practice, how they continue to invest in one another. We've got tremendous leadership on our team, and that shows up when you look at assist numbers. That shows up when you look at how guys play for each other on defense as well,” the coach said after the game, according to Alrc Busse of On3Sports.

The Cyclones currently sit third in the Big 12, behind Arizona, which has yet to lose a game, and 19-2 Houston. They squard srtill has games against both teams ahead of them in the Big 12 standings. Still, to beat the best, they have to improve.

“I think offensively, it shows up by how we're able to play later in possession, share the ball, move the ball. We're scoring it efficiently because everybody's involved, it doesn't stick. Guys are trying to work really hard to get each other great shots. I think defensively, a continued focus for 40 minutes on bringing the physicality and making sure we're doing the things we need to do to be at our best,” Otzelberger added.

Iowa State has been solid on offense this year, sitting 19th in points per game, but it has been just as good on defense. The Cyclones are currently 11th in opponent points per game. Further, the team is fourth in the nation in scoring margin.

“It's important that we realize how important or how necessary all these, every possession. You gotta play every one like it's the last. You have to play every one with a tremendous sense of pride. You're building habits and stacking up those habits. And that's the best way you can honor the game,” the coach added about valuing every game.

The Cyclones are currently projected as a two-seed in the NCAA tournament. They have a chance to improve their resume on Saturday as the team hosts Baylor.