Two days after No. 10 Iowa State secured a historic win over Alcorn State, they outdid themselves on Saturday.

They defeated Big Ten rival and No. 1-ranked Purdue in an 81-58 upset. At the same time, the Cyclones remain undefeated at 10-0. In the process, Purdue suffered the worst home-court loss ever for a No. 1 team, by 23 points, per ESPN.

Afterward, Iowa State alum and Indiana Pacers sharpshooter Tyrese Haliburton took to social media to celebrate the victory.

“How bout them Cyclones!?!?” Haliburton posted.

How bout them Cyclones!?!?🌪️🌪️ — Tyrese Haliburton (@Hali) December 6, 2025

Currently, Haliburton is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon sustained during the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. As a result, Haliburton is not playing this NBA season.

After the game was competitive in the first half, 35-31 with the Cyclones ahead, the game exploded in their favor in the second half. Ultimately, the Cyclones outscored the Boilermakers 46-27 on their path to victory.

Milan Momcilovic led the way with 20 points. Killyan Toure finished with 13 points and five rebounds. Meanwhile, Blake Buchanan came away with 12 points and nine rebounds. Joshua Jefferson scored 11 points and had four assists.

Next Thursday, the Cyclones will face their in-state rival, Iowa.

Tyrese Haliburton left his mark on the campus of Iowa State

From 2018 to 2020, Haliburton was a massive factor for the Cyclones. In one game against Southern University, he set a program record with 17 assists.

Also, Haliburton was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team in 2020. He was also a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award as the nation's top point guard. Along the way, Haliburton finished with a 42.6% three-point percentage, the third highest in program history.

In 2020, Haliburton was drafted as the 12th overall pick by the Sacramento Kings. Two years later, Haliburton was traded to the Pacers.

Furthermore, Haliburton became the first men's basketball player at Iowa State to win an Olympic gold medal in 2024 in Paris.