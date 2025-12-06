Florida A&M and Barber-Scotia College were among the eight teams selected to play in the inaugural HBCU Hoops Invitational, founded by NBA referee Haywoode Workman. But the matchup between the two programs became shrouded in controversy, including a “forfeit” by Barber-Scotia and conflicting statements by both institutions.

The Rattlers were scheduled to play Barber-Scotia in the first round of the invitational. But, Florida A&M released a statement announcing that Barber-Scotia forfeited the game.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, the Florida A&M and Barber-Scotia College men's basketball game has been declared on Friday, December 5, 2025. As a result, Florida A&M will advance to the men's championship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 6. In place of Round 1, FAMU will hold a 45-minute team scrimmage starting at 5 p.m. Fans are encouraged to attend.”

But, HBCU basketball reporter Liv Antilla took to her X account to confirm that Barber-Scotia was in fact in Orlando and ready to compete.

“I can confirm via the Head Coach of Barber-Scotia that the team is there and ready to compete.”

Barber-Scotia College Men's Basketball Team was fully prepared and ready to compete today against Florida A&M University. Unfortunately, the game did not take place due to concerns raised about our accreditation status. While our accreditation journey is well known and transparently communicated, it should not have prevented this athletic competition from moving forward. The decision not to play was made solely by Florida A&M University.

Hours later, representatives from Barber-Scotia released a statement on their social media accounts disputing the notion that they voluntarily forfeited the game and said that the controversy was tied to their accreditation status

“Our student-athletes continue to demonstrate exceptional discipline, resilience, and integrity. These are the qualities that reflect the rebirth and rising momentum of Barber-Scotia College. They showed up ready to compete, ready to represent their institution, and ready to inspire.

We extend our sincere gratitude to the HBCU Hoops Invitational Tournament for inviting us to participate on a national stage. Their commitment to expanding opportunities, supporting scholarships, and developing future leaders aligns with the mission and spirit of Barber-Scotia College.

We remain hopeful that we will have the opportunity to compete in future tournaments and showcase to the world the determination, heart, and fortitude of our college and its student-athletes. Barber-Scotia College is rising, and we are just getting started. “

Barber-Scotia is an HBCU located in Concord, North Carolina, that had its accreditation revoked by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools in 2004, per a report by the Charlotte Post. The decision was driven by a variety of financial and leadership factors and shuttered the institution. The lack of accreditation prevented the institution from accepting federal student financial aid, on which 90% of students relied, according to a 2004 Associated Press report.

In 2009, Barber-Scotia launched a task force to regain accreditation. In an interview with the Independent Tribune in January 2024, President Dr. Chris Rey indicated that the accreditation for the institution will be fully achieved by 2026.

“2026 is what we’re shooting for where we will have full accreditation,” he said in the interview.

Florida A&M is scheduled to play Florida Memorial in the finals of the invitational on Saturday afternoon.