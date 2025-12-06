The Duke Blue Devils basketball team reinforced its championship credentials Saturday, battling past the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans 66-60 in East Lansing. The No. 4 Blue Devils found their spark through freshman star Cameron Boozer, who ignited a fierce second-half rally that turned the top-10 clash into one of the weekend’s defining moments in college basketball.

The pace tightened as each possession grew more urgent, creating long stretches where neither side found easy looks. Those tense exchanges tested the poise of the Blue Devils and set the tone for a second half that demanded precision from every player on the floor.

Boozer struggled early, managing just two points before halftime, but his second-half transformation changed the game. He poured in 16 points after the break, finishing with 18 points and 15 rebounds. His effort sparked a 10-0 run that helped the Blue Devils regain control against a scrappy Spartans team known for its physical defense and disciplined pace.

FOX College Hoops posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) a video of Boozer speaking with Fox Sports’ Jim Jackson following the victory. In the clip, the freshman phenom credited his teammates’ trust as the key to the Blue Devils’ composure in the final minutes.

Article Continues Below

“My guys trusted me, they believe in me, and I believe in them so it was a great win for us in a great environment.”

"My guys trusted me, they believe in me, and I believe in them so it was a great win for us in a great environment." @jimjackson419 with @DukeMBB's Cameron Boozer after the win against No. 7 MSU in East Lansing. pic.twitter.com/SS8mg0rdxY — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 6, 2025

The second-half surge went beyond offense, as Duke’s zone defense smothered the Michigan State shooters. Guards Caleb Foster and Isaiah Evans added key plays late, and Foster’s three-pointer with 15 seconds left secured the win, pushing Duke to 10-0 for the first time since 2017-18.

For Boozer, the win was more than numbers. After enduring chants from the hostile crowd, his calm wave toward the student section symbolized a growing confidence that defines championship teams. The Blue Devils walked out of East Lansing with a defining early-season victory that underscores why Duke basketball remains a national powerhouse in NCAA men’s basketball.