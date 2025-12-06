Purdue basketball was the national champion runner-up in 2024 and enjoyed a solid campaign after losing program legend Zach Edey to the NBA, but the Boilermakers remain the subject of unrelenting scrutiny even after achieving that success. Until Matt Painter's squad can finish the job, the jokes will continue. There is mockery aplenty following Saturday's 81-58 home loss versus Iowa State.

The No. 10 Cyclones dismantled the No. 1 team in the country inside Mackey Arena, smacking fans with a harsh reality check before conference play begins. This seasoned group still has a long way to go if it is going to win the sport's top prize. Fortunately, it is only December. College hoops fans are coming for the Boilermakers nevertheless.

“Did someone tell Purdue it was March,” @NoEscalators quipped on X. “Purdue is going to Purdue every single time,” @King_Cold_Son commented. “Can we all agree to never rank Purdue #1 again?” @aburks41 remarked. “They’re the biggest frauds every single year.”

Will Purdue basketball regroup after debacle vs. Iowa State?

The widespread mockery is not new to those who represent or root for this team, but ignoring ongoing narratives can be a demanding task for young athletes, especially when it follows a thrashing in West Lafayette. Purdue's 23-point defeat is tied for the worst home loss ever by an AP-ranked No. 1 team, per ESPN. What was supposed to be a marquee matchup between two contenders will instead be remembered as another Boilermakers flop.

Iowa State (9-0) deserves acclaim for thriving in a boisterous environment, and for the excellence it has exhibited since the season began, but fans expect more from Purdue. Star big man Trey Kaufman-Renn scored only four points on 1-of-8 shooting. Reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Braden Smith balanced out his eight assists with six turnovers. Matt Painter was unable to make effective adjustments against TJ Otzelberger and the Cyclones. It was a nightmarish afternoon all around.

But it does not have to foreshadow the end of the campaign. Purdue basketball (8-1) can learn from this humbling outcome and use it as motivation for March Madness. Although this humiliation undoubtedly stings, the Boilermakers have plenty of time to respond, and prove the public wrong.