The Arizona Cardinals’ already thin offense took another hit when Marvin Harrison Jr. was ruled out for Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams because of a lingering heel issue. It is another blow in a 3-9 season that began with promise at 2-0, only to spiral with eight losses in the last nine games and a brutal 0-8 mark in one-score contests.

In response to the latest injury wave, the Cardinals made a notable roster move. As Adam Schefter reported, Arizona placed wide receiver Greg Dortch on injured reserve and elevated wideouts Trent Sherfield Sr. and Jalen Brooks for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

With Harrison sidelined and Dortch now out, Sherfield and Brooks step into a receiving rotation that badly needs healthy bodies and fresh energy.

Harrison’s year has turned into a frustrating stop-and-start grind. He had just come back in Week 13 from a two-game absence due to appendicitis when the heel problem flared up, forcing him out of the game in the fourth quarter and now back to the sideline.

Jonathan Gannon has described the injury as tricky, noting that while Harrison can open up and run at full speed, simply walking or jogging causes visible discomfort because of the pressure on his foot.

So Sunday against the Rams is about more than just survival. With Harrison and Dortch both out, Sherfield and Brooks have a chance to show they belong in the Cardinals’ plans.

Between lingering injuries, uncertainty at quarterback, and a coaching staff under scrutiny, Arizona is using every elevation and roster tweak to search for answers in a season that has raised more questions than it has solved.