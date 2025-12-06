The Kansas Jayhawks are looking to get back in the win column following their loss to the UConn Huskies this week, as they face off against the Missouri Tigers on Sunday. Missouri comes in at 8-1 while Kansas is 6-3. But Kansas is expected to receive a major boost in the form of Darryn Peterson who has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

Kansas head coach Bill Self stated that Darryn Peterson was expected to return from his injury on Sunday against Missouri, as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Peterson has not played since Nov. 7. For a Jayhawks’ team that has been inconsistent to start the season, Peterson’s return will give the team a much-needed boost.

A highly-touted freshman, Peterson has only been available for two games for Kansas before being sidelined due to a hamstring injury. He was playing just about 25 minutes per game. Peterson was averaging 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocked shots with splits; of 60 percent shooting from the field, 50 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 77.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Article Continues Below

Peterson is expected to be a one-and-done player and declare for the NBA Draft at the end of the season. He is one of the favorites for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, alongside AJ Dybantsa of BYU.

The Jayhawks are in their 23rd year with Bill Self at the helm. Last season, Kansas finished with an overall record of 21-13 and 11-9 in Big 12 Conference play. They were eliminated in the round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament. It’s only been four years (2022) since Self led the Jayhawks to their last national championship.