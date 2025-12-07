The Iowa State Cyclones improved to 9-0 on the season following their stunning 81-58 beatdown of Purdue on Saturday, and the big win caught the attention of one of the program’s most famous alumni in Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.

Following Iowa State’s win against Purdue, Tyrese Haliburton took to social media to convey his thoughts on the beatdown. Haliburton reposted the final score along with five fire emojis.

With the loss, Purdue set a program mark for the worst home loss in school history as well as the worst non-conference loss by a No. 1 overall ranked team in the history of the AP poll.

In the win, Iowa State was led by Milan Momcilovic’s 20 points. He shot 8-of-17 from the field and 3-of-7 from the 3-point line. Killyan Toure added 13 points, Blake Buchanan had 12 points and Joshua Jefferson finished with 11 points.

Article Continues Below

Haliburton played two seasons at Iowa State before declaring for the NBA Draft. He was in the starting lineup from the get-go as a freshman. Across those two seasons, he appeared in total of 57 games, including 56 starts, at a little over 34 minutes per game.

He averaged 10.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals with splits of 50.9 percent shooting from the field, 42.6 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 77.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Haliburton ended up being the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. He only played one and half seasons for the Kings before being traded to the Indiana Pacers. This past seasons, Haliburton helped lead the Pacers to the NBA Finals.