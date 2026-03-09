PHOENIX– Inside the chaotic nature of the NBA season lies a Duke basketball familial undertone. The program consistently has players referring to it as a ‘brotherhood,' and no one feels that quite like Phoenix Suns rookie Khaman Maluach.

Duke has a high level of success, consistency, and a legitimate championship expectation every year, and one Maluach believes is more than attainable in the 2025-26 campaign.

“I don't think anybody went to school here (on the Suns) that's really going to win a (NCAA men's basketball) national championship,” Maluach joked to ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview before Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

“Whether it's Kentucky, or Michigan, or Villanova, or Marquette.”

As soon as Maluach mentioned Marquette, fellow center Oso Ighodaro, who went to Marquette, looked at him and echoed, “What did you say?” Maluach kept his comment to himself, but let out a light chuckle shortly thereafter.

Khaman Maluach's journey with Duke basketball

Let's take a trip to one calendar year ago.

The No. 10 overall pick spent only one season with the Blue Devils. Maluach played 39 games and averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game in 21.2 minutes.

He was mainly the third or fourth option behind Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and sometimes Tyrese Proctor. They ended up losing to the eventual runner-up, the Houston Cougars, in the Final Four, in one of the premier basketball games that year.

Although some thought that he would stay for another season with head coach Jon Scheyer, Maluach made the decision to join the NBA.

His rookie season hasn't been like most, where the Suns' center depth prevented him from finding concrete playing time. Still, he worked diligently with the G-League affiliate Valley Suns and made the most of his first NBA moment.

The patience ultimately prevailed. He hasn't been named a starter, but has had consistent minutes for the first time in his NBA career. No matter when his name was called, Maluach leaned on Scheyer's lessons to maintain his optimism.

“It's a lot off the basketball court and on the basketball court (lessons) that he taught us,” Maluach told ClutchPoints. He really guided us through basketball and what we needed to do to get drafted. We followed that, and the recipe worked.

“It's just being a good human being off the basketball court, too, and just respecting one another. It's just the simple stuff that he really emphasized a lot.”

Khaman Maluach's time with Duke aided his Suns' success

Luckily for Maluach, he has a fellow Duke alum on the Suns in Grayson Allen. Granted, they played in two completely different eras: Allen with head coach Mike Krzyzewski and Maluach with Scheyer.

Allen's tenure was highlighted by a 2015 national championship victory. Maluach wasn't as lucky, but he got close to the mountaintop.

One common denominator between those two teams? The winning culture remains the same. Guys that won national championships or are a part of those programs quickly have those habits translate to the NBA.

Article Continues Below

The Suns' front office put their eggs in the Maluach basket after dealing third-string center Nick Richards at the trade deadline.

He had his first chance on Thursday against the Chicago Bulls. It was a rough showing, posting only two points, four rebounds, and four turnovers within 12 minutes. 24 hours later, a totally different story. He posted a career-high five blocks, which currently leads all rookies for most blocks in a game. He had four points and four rebounds, along with an assist. But it was the confidence that stood out.

On Sunday, he had four points, nine rebounds, two blocks, and +10 in the box score.

While learning Jordan Ott's system can be tough, as well as players' tendencies, having the mental game figured out is much of the struggle. That element of the game was what Scheyer planted into Maluach's DNA.

“It was really the same as the NBA. Not game-wise, but with the preparation, mental preparation,” Maluach said to ClutchPoints about tendencies he gained. Whether it's with the food or the habits, it's really similar to the NBA. That really got me ready for this.”

Khaman Maluach knows Duke basketball is in a good spot

Just a year prior, the Blue Devils won the ACC tournament and made it all the way to the Final Four. With a trio of Flagg, Knueppel, and Maluach, the three-headed monster did everything they could.

In fact, Maluach was in rarified air with Duke basketball during that tournament look like a cake walk before running into Houston. Since all of those players left, the program was perceived to take a step back.

Insert freshman Cameron Boozer, who has a legitimate case for the AP Player of the Year, among other awards. Guys like Isaiah Evans and Patrick Ngongba have lifted the Blue Devils throughout the season.

As a result, they're in a fantastic spot entering their respective conference tournament. With a cumulative 29-4 record and arguably the most well-rounded team, they have a case to win it all.

Anything can happen, but Duke looks like the favorite to win the ACC.

Although the Suns will be on a six-game road trip during the ACC tournament and March Madness, Maluach will be watching any moment he has and has full faith in bringing the national championship back home.

“They really have everything it takes for them to win it all,” Maluach explained to ClutchPoints. “They're really up there on my list, (They're) my number one on my list, so I'm really tuned into the whole month of March, and I'm rooting for Duke, as always.”