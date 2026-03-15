While the Philadelphia Eagles have been in the news for trade rumors surrounding AJ Brown, they were also trying to bring back one of their other key pass catchers. It finally got done, as the Eagles agreed to a contract with tight end Dallas Goedert, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“Back to Philly for Dallas Goedert: The Eagles have agreed to terms with the eight-year veteran TE on a one-year deal, sources tell me and [Ian Rapoport]. It was a complicated process for the last week but Goedert wanted to stay and the sides found a way to make it work,” Garafolo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This was definitely something that both sides wanted to get done, as the Eagles had pushed the void date on his contract back to Monday. They were able to agree to the contract a day before, which is good news for the Eagles now that they have their top tight end back.

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Goedert was huge for the Eagles last season, and he set career highs with 60 catches and 11 touchdowns. With a new offensive coordinator coming in next season, the hope is that Goedert can have that same success and the Eagles can get back to their dominance on that side of the ball.

There is still some uncertainty surrounding what the Eagles' offense will look like next season, especially with Brown being dangled in trades. The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are the two teams that have made offers for Brown, but Howie Roseman must want more before they decide to deal the All-Pro receiver.

It's still enough time in the offseason for anything to happen, and there's a chance he doesn't get traded. That wouldn't be bad for the Eagles, as they'll be at full strength and have some really good options on offense.