It was a frightening day for New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler on Sunday. His bad day had nothing to do with facing opposing hitters, either. The Yankees pitcher found a huge spider in the clubhouse that needed to be removed by security.

“In other Yankees news, (Yankees reporter Meredith Marakovits) reports Cam Schlittler needed Yankees security to extract a spider from his locker before today's game,” reporter Bryan Hoch posted to X, formerly Twitter.

That was most likely not a pleasant surprise for the pitcher. This spring, Schlittler has posted two victories in two starts with 10 strikeouts.

The Bronx Bombers played a spring training game on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers.

Yankees hope for a big spring from Cam Schlittler

Schlittler has been having a great spring. He has been dominating opposing batters; Schlittler has a 1.50 ERA in six total innings of work.

The Yankees are looking for some strong pitching as they head into the 2026 season. A number of pitchers including veteran Gerrit Cole are returning from injuries. Cole won't be ready for the start of the season.

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Schlittler is a pitcher that the Yankees would love to see excel. He has impressed his coaches so far this spring.

“I’m just making good progress with the body and the arm,” Schlittler said in recent days, per MLB.com. “I’m able to go out there confidently. I’m feeling good.”

During the 2025 regular season, the hurler posted a 2.96 ERA. Schlittler started 14 games and worked 73 innings. He posted four victories for the Bronx Bombers.

This offseason, the hurler has been working on his pitches. That includes his cutter, which is now reaching about 96 miles per hour.

“It’s nasty, too,” Boone said of the cutter. “Just standing behind him, it’s kind of wicked. If he can get the consistency of that curveball, the three fastballs with the curveball – then he gets pretty tough to deal with.”

New York has reached the postseason in each of the last two seasons. While the Bronx Bombers made the World Series in 2024, the team took a step back in 2025. New York lost in the ALDS to the Toronto Blue Jays.