Team USA has announced its lineup for the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic against the Dominican Republic. With the pool play snafu behind them, the Americans cruised past Canada in the quarterfinals. Now, they face a high-flying Dominican squad with a berth in the Finals on the line. Let's check out Team USA's starting lineup with Paul Skenes on the hill.

Tonight’s starting lineup against the Dominican Republic pic.twitter.com/t0ZQ3uJWwy — USA Baseball (@USABaseball) March 15, 2026

USA manager Mark DeRosa made two notable changes from the Canada game. First is Gunnar Henderson, who starts at third base over Alex Bregman. The Baltimore Orioles shortstop has been sensational for Team USA so far, with five hits in ten at-bats, including a double and a home run. Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith will be behind the plate instead of Cal Raleigh, which is likely a defense-minded move.

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There will be a new World Baseball Classic champion, as Team Japan fell to Venezuela in the quarterfinals on Saturday night. Team USA lost to Shohei Ohtani and the Japanese squad in 2023, so their run at revenge may have just gotten easier. They cannot overlook the Dominican Republic, however, which will have Luis Severino on the hill on Sunday.

Team USA has Paul Skenes on the mound, fresh off his Cy Young campaign with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He threw four shutout innings in his pool play start against Mexico and earned the win in the 5-3 triumph. If the US advances, Nolan McLean is in line to make the start in the championship game. Skenes hopes to have the bullpen fully rested for the Mets youngster.

Eyes will be on Henderson and Smith to help redeem DeRosa's image after the miscalculation against Italy. But a win of any kind will help everyone forget what happened with the run differential. They are still favored to win the tournament, but the DR will put up quite the fight.