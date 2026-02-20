As there have been critics talking about Kansas basketball star Darryn Peterson and his playing time as of late, head coach Bill Self has defended the guard at every opportunity he can get. While the narratives around the Kansas basketball star will continue, Self would give a solution to how the talks around Peterson will end.

Looking at the Jayhawks' 81-69 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Wednesday, Peterson played 18 minutes, not being able to once again finish a game. With people going as far as to question Peterson's love for the game or preserving his draft stock, Self would say some of the talking points are “100 percent false,” and the solution is to play.

“The reasons why they say he hasn't finished games is 100 percent false. So at least in 70 to 80% of the reasons with what they've said that I've heard,” Self said, via video via The Field of 68. “So I can't say 100% of everything is false, but that's the narrative that's being put out there. But, you know, the bottom line is, there is a way to change the narrative. You know, play, finish. Now, if his body allows him to, fantastic, but if it doesn't allow them to, then they'll say something again the next game.”

Bill Self on Darryn Peterson: "He hasn't finished games… The bottom line is, there is a way to change the narrative: Play. Finish. That's the way to get people to quit talking." 👀 (🎥: @KUsports) pic.twitter.com/71bbB7sD7q — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 20, 2026

Kansas basketball's Bill Self continues on Darryn Peterson

As many have defended the Kansas basketball guard in Peterson, there's no denying how this season has been frustrating due to the myriad of injuries sustained, leading to many absences. With the most important part of the season incoming, Self is hoping to see more of an active Peterson.

“But that's the way to get people to quit talking,” Self said. “It's not me saying, ‘it's not fair.' I don't think that really keeps anybody from having an opinion on it at a national level, or on this level, or any level, to be quite candid. But I do think that it's easy for everybody to say what's happening within a situation that really doesn't know the situation.”

Peterson's next opportunity with the Jayhawks comes on Saturday against Cincinnati.