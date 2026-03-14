A three-point loss to Arkansas in the SEC Tournament Quarterfinal ended Oklahoma's scorching win streak at six games, but Porter Moser still believes his team is worthy of a March Madness bid.

Moser led Oklahoma to a 2025 NCAA Tournament bid, his first since accepting the job with the Sooners in 2021. Despite his team's middling 19-14 record, Moser believes it has played well enough to earn a consecutive at-large bid.

“In the biggest tournament in the world, you want to see a team playing hot,” Moser said after the loss to Arkansas, via ESPN's Pete Thamel. “This team is playing its best basketball. I don't think teams want to see us in the tournament. I feel confident, I really do. You never want it out of your hands, but this team, 10 Quad 1 and 2 wins, [is] not limping in.”

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Oklahoma has been one of the streakiest teams in the country throughout the 2025-2026 college basketball season. The Sooners got off to an 11-3 start in non-conference play before losing their next nine games. However, they ended the regular season on a 6-2 run and won their first two SEC Tournament games before falling to Arkansas in the Quarterfinal round.

Oklahoma's subpar conference record skewed its standing in the NET Rankings, where it was just 4-10 in Quad 1 games and 6-5 against Quad 2. Still, Moser believes the 10 quality wins are enough to warrant respect from the Selection Committee, even if it comes with 15 losses.

Following the loss, Oklahoma can do nothing but sit and wait for Selection Sunday. They find themselves in a similar position to SMU, UCF, VCU, Texas, and Miami (OH), all of whom are left praying they have done enough to warrant an at-large bid.