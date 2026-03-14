The Arizona basketball team advanced to the Big 12 tournament championship game, after defeating Iowa State on Friday. Arizona got a buzzer-beater to win the game, 82-80. Jaden Bradley made the shot for Arizona, and praised Iowa State's defense.

“It was a crazy shot, it was great defense,” Bradley said postgame, per PHNX Wildcats.

"It was a crazy shot, it was great defense." Jaden Bradley details what went into his INSANE game winner in the Big 12 semifinals. pic.twitter.com/2IxjBImlYS — PHNX Wildcats (@PHNX_Wildcats) March 14, 2026

Bradley's shot was contested by an Iowa State defender, as seconds remained on the clock. The Arizona star was mobbed by his teammates after he hit the jumper that won the game.

Arizona advanced to the conference tournament championship game on Saturday night. They will play Houston, who thrashed Kansas in the other semi-final game.

Arizona basketball had to come back to defeat Iowa State

The Cyclones led going into the break. Arizona outscored Iowa State 45-37 in the second half to come back and win the game. Arizona has now won eight games in a row.

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Bradley finished the game for Arizona with 15 points in 31 minutes. The Wildcats have now won 31 games this season, and are trying to lock up a no. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

The game on Friday was an absolute thriller. Arizona shot 50 percent from three-point range, and 55 percent overall from the floor. The Wildcats turned the ball over though 12 times to Iowa State, which kept the Cyclones in the game.

It was the first time in years that Big 12 fans got to see a buzzer-beater in Kansas City.

“Jaden Bradley's buzzer-beater was the first in Big 12 tourney since Iowa State's Monte Morris in 2015,” college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Arizona and Houston met once during the regular season. The Wildcats won that game. Time will tell if Arizona can post one more win at the Big 12 tournament. Arizona's only losses on the season were to Texas Tech and Kansas.

Arizona basketball plays Houston Saturday at 6:00 ET.