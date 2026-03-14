The 2025-2026 college basketball season has been a tale of two halves for Virginia Tech, leaving the Hokies without much ground to stand on as March Madness approaches.

Virginia Tech got off to a 12-2 start in its first 14 games, culminating with a triple-overtime win over rival Virginia to begin conference play. The Hokies appeared to be dark-horse players in the ACC before going just 7-11 since the New Year, ending with a 19-13 record.

Virginia Tech still did barely enough to sneak into the ACC Tournament, where it received a favorable matchup against Wake Forest, which it had just beaten by 19 two weeks prior. The Hokies desperately needed the victory to bolster their resume, but instead lost a 95-89 shootout in overtime that likely put the NCAA Tournament out of reach.

Virginia Tech also had opportunities to bolster its resume in March before the ACC Tournament to no avail. They were in position to potentially lock up another win over Virginia in the regular-season finale, only to watch the game fall out of hand in the final two minutes. The defeat left head coach Mike Young at a loss for words, with the 62-year-old seemingly recognizing the impact it had on his team's postseason fate.

Still, barring a miracle at-large bid, Virginia Tech's likely March Madness exclusion will boil down to its crushing loss to Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament. Young had two major opportunities to save his season at the end and missed big on both.

Virginia Tech could not stop Wake Forest

The results were not always there, but Virginia Tech was playing inspired basketball at the end of the regular season. They went just 2-3 in their final five regular-season games, but lost to Miami, North Carolina and Virginia by a combined 12 points.

The majority of the Hokies' late-season success stemmed from the defensive end, where they increased the intensity over the final two weeks. Virginia Tech allowed just 71.9 points per game in its final five regular season games, with only one team, North Carolina, scoring more than 76 points against it.

However, that newfound defensive intensity dissipated against Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament. The Demon Deacons practically got whatever they wanted and shot 51 percent from the floor in their 95-point outburst, their most points scored against a power conference foe.

Virginia Tech won the physical battle, out-rebounding Wake Forest 45-28, including a massive 21-7 advantage on the offensive glass. The Hokies had seven more second-chance points while matching the Demon Deacons from deep and at the charity stripe.

Article Continues Below

But without leading scorer Amani Hansberry, Virginia Tech did not have enough steam to keep up with Wake Forest's relentless offensive attack in overtime. Seven of the eight Deacons to grace the floor reached double figures as they dropped 20 points in the additional period to pull away with a six-point upset victory.

The loss to Virginia in the regular season finale appeared to break Young at the time, and the effects evidently lingered into the ACC Tournament. The Hokies desperately needed at least one win to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes on life support, but instead watched them wither away with another heartbreaking loss.

Virginia Tech's 2026 March Madness resume

If nothing else, the Wake Forest loss epitomized Virginia Tech's entire 2025-2026 college basketball campaign. They were always right at the doorstep, but could never finish the job when it mattered most.

The Hokies received more than enough opportunities throughout the year and, for the most part, impressed in their biggest moments. But losses are all the same at the end of the day, leaving them with a disappointing 2-10 record in Quad 1 games, even if six of those defeats came by single digits.

Virginia Tech was also a middling 6-3 in Quad 2 games, according to the NET Rankings, including the final gut punch from Wake Forest. Its loss to Florida State has aged slightly better, but falling one point short to Stanford at home in January was always going to stain the record.

Virginia Tech's metrics are boosted by an unforgiving strength of schedule, but the March Madness Selection Committee does not reward close losses. The Hokies missed one too many big opportunities to receive an invitation to the Big Dance.

With other bubble teams like Ole Miss and UCLA making the most of their conference tournament matchups, the Hokies are likely the odd man out. Virginia Tech will have to settle for its third NIT bid in the last four seasons.